2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 Available 06/05/20 Fantastic Adams Morgan Perch, Parking Included! - This is a rare chance to call Adams Morgan home! This 1bed/1bath condo is city living at its best, all while nestled in a quiet boutique building set aside from the everyday hustle and bustle. Enjoy all the charm and elegance of a historic neighborhood with the conveniences of exceptional modern construction.



This unit has a thoughtfully planned layout with an airy and open living and dining space, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen includes modern stainless steel appliances with updated finishes and large breakfast bar for easy, casual dining. The bedroom has ample closet/storage space and large, sunny windows allowing plenty of natural light. Don't forget about the private roof deck, serving stunning views of the District! This unit is complete with updated bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer, and one off-street parking spot.



Just steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan, the city is truly at your fingertips. 18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. U Street and 14th Street are both short trips away. Woodley Park (Red Line) and Columbia Heights (Green/Yellow Line) Metro stops are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Pop's Sea Bar, Mintwood Place, and Roofer's Union. Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity, gas, and building move-in fee. Pets welcome, one pet limit.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



