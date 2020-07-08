All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402

2426 Ontario Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 Available 06/05/20 Fantastic Adams Morgan Perch, Parking Included! - This is a rare chance to call Adams Morgan home! This 1bed/1bath condo is city living at its best, all while nestled in a quiet boutique building set aside from the everyday hustle and bustle. Enjoy all the charm and elegance of a historic neighborhood with the conveniences of exceptional modern construction.

This unit has a thoughtfully planned layout with an airy and open living and dining space, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen includes modern stainless steel appliances with updated finishes and large breakfast bar for easy, casual dining. The bedroom has ample closet/storage space and large, sunny windows allowing plenty of natural light. Don't forget about the private roof deck, serving stunning views of the District! This unit is complete with updated bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer, and one off-street parking spot.

Just steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan, the city is truly at your fingertips. 18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. U Street and 14th Street are both short trips away. Woodley Park (Red Line) and Columbia Heights (Green/Yellow Line) Metro stops are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Pop's Sea Bar, Mintwood Place, and Roofer's Union. Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity, gas, and building move-in fee. Pets welcome, one pet limit.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5765514)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 have any available units?
2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 have?
Some of 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 offers parking.
Does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 have a pool?
No, 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 have accessible units?
No, 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Ontario Rd NW Unit 402 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
