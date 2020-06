Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous light-filled one bedroom in the heart of Logan Circle. Updated kitchen and bathroom, large bay windows, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the unit. Bedroom includes en suite bathroom, a large walk-in closet and access to a private balcony. Washer/dryer in unit. Off-street parking available for additional rent of $200 per month.