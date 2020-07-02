2303 14th St Nw Unit: 105

Amenities

Luxury spacious 1 bedroom , 1 full bathroom between 708-750 sq ft, hardwood floors, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Prewired for Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.



24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.



Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.

Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.



Metro Stop: U Street Metro - Green and Yellow Line.



U Street Corridor: The U-Street area holds an abundance of great historical heritage. A vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences located along a nine-block stretch of U Street. A unique setting among the rhythm and revival of U Street. U Street has long been a center of Washingtons music scene, Lincoln Theatre, Howard Theatre, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. The 9:30 Club and the Black Cat musical venues are located nearby.



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen Size

Parking: $350/mon

View: City View

Non-smoking

Maid service: Yes

Resident Lounge: Yes

Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes

Zip cars on site: Yes

Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/drye