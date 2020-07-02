All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 14th St Nw Unit: 105

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Luxury spacious 1 bedroom , 1 full bathroom between 708-750 sq ft, hardwood floors, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Prewired for Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite countertops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversized tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.

24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.

Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theatre are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.

Metro Stop: U Street Metro - Green and Yellow Line.

U Street Corridor: The U-Street area holds an abundance of great historical heritage. A vibrant streetscape of shops and cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, and residences located along a nine-block stretch of U Street. A unique setting among the rhythm and revival of U Street. U Street has long been a center of Washingtons music scene, Lincoln Theatre, Howard Theatre, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. The 9:30 Club and the Black Cat musical venues are located nearby.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Maid service: Yes
Resident Lounge: Yes
Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes
Zip cars on site: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/drye

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

