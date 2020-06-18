23 TODD PLACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage

No pets. Short term lease ok. Immediately availability, if listing is active, listing is still available. All applicants welcome.Video tour - https://youtu.be/KPfULO3ZKsU3D tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mfyD9V5mJbx&mls=1Qualification verification required before touring. please disregard zillow tour request link, The only way to schedule and confirm a tour is through direct confirmation with agent. Credit score minimum and occupancy maximum apply to all potential applicants. landlord reserves the right to accept or reject any potential applicants. This gorgeous, 2 level condo in the heart of Eckington is a must-see! Boutique building, outdoor space, off -street parking and separate levels! This spacious, condo lives like a rowhome and has everything you need! Walk into the spacious living room complete with large bay windows that bathe it in the sunlight! The open kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gorgeous dark wood cabinets, and a built-in wine refrigerator! The main level of this unit features oversize windows and a half bath. The second bedroom could also be used as a den or second living space because even though it has a full-size closet it also leads to a quaint porch area that is perfect for entertaining! The lower level is home to an incredibly spacious bedroom with a private bathroom and a second outdoor space! The lower level has a separate exterior entrance which makes this the perfect set up for roommates and gives easy access to the parking spot in the rear of the home. There is also plenty of storage space, full-size washer dryer and bonus counter top and cabinet storage, including an area for a hanging bike rack! The location of this home is second to none! A Walk Score of 82 means public transportation options are abundant, and this building is only a few blocks from an entrance to the Metropolitan Branch Trail, one of DC's most convenient and accessible walking and bike trails. Commuting and getting around is as simple as taking a few steps to the bus stop directly across the street or the close by NOMA and RIA Metro stations. Nestled between the booming Rhode Island Avenue development, NOMA & Bloomingdale, there is so much to do nearby! The plethora of dining and nightlife options can cater to any taste, and the choices are endless! Live in this condo, and the downtown lifestyle can be yours!