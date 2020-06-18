All apartments in Washington
23 TODD PLACE NE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:02 PM

23 TODD PLACE NE

23 Todd Place Northeast · (202) 243-7700
Location

23 Todd Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,975

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
No pets. Short term lease ok. Immediately availability, if listing is active, listing is still available. All applicants welcome.Video tour - https://youtu.be/KPfULO3ZKsU3D tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mfyD9V5mJbx&mls=1Qualification verification required before touring. please disregard zillow tour request link, The only way to schedule and confirm a tour is through direct confirmation with agent. Credit score minimum and occupancy maximum apply to all potential applicants. landlord reserves the right to accept or reject any potential applicants. This gorgeous, 2 level condo in the heart of Eckington is a must-see! Boutique building, outdoor space, off -street parking and separate levels! This spacious, condo lives like a rowhome and has everything you need! Walk into the spacious living room complete with large bay windows that bathe it in the sunlight! The open kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gorgeous dark wood cabinets, and a built-in wine refrigerator! The main level of this unit features oversize windows and a half bath. The second bedroom could also be used as a den or second living space because even though it has a full-size closet it also leads to a quaint porch area that is perfect for entertaining! The lower level is home to an incredibly spacious bedroom with a private bathroom and a second outdoor space! The lower level has a separate exterior entrance which makes this the perfect set up for roommates and gives easy access to the parking spot in the rear of the home. There is also plenty of storage space, full-size washer dryer and bonus counter top and cabinet storage, including an area for a hanging bike rack! The location of this home is second to none! A Walk Score of 82 means public transportation options are abundant, and this building is only a few blocks from an entrance to the Metropolitan Branch Trail, one of DC's most convenient and accessible walking and bike trails. Commuting and getting around is as simple as taking a few steps to the bus stop directly across the street or the close by NOMA and RIA Metro stations. Nestled between the booming Rhode Island Avenue development, NOMA & Bloomingdale, there is so much to do nearby! The plethora of dining and nightlife options can cater to any taste, and the choices are endless! Live in this condo, and the downtown lifestyle can be yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 TODD PLACE NE have any available units?
23 TODD PLACE NE has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 TODD PLACE NE have?
Some of 23 TODD PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 TODD PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
23 TODD PLACE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 TODD PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 23 TODD PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 23 TODD PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 23 TODD PLACE NE does offer parking.
Does 23 TODD PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 TODD PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 TODD PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 23 TODD PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 23 TODD PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 23 TODD PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 TODD PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 TODD PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
