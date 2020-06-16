225 14TH PLACE NE

Amenities

Fully Available !!The owner has preserved the historical architectural details of this cute and cozy attached row house. This home has been renovated with a gourmet kitchen that includes granite counters & stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, fireplace, new roof, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, parking pad in rear and more! Alarm system installed. PET FRIENDLY!!!! Must meet Minimum credit score of 700 income must be Three times the monthly rent .Most tenants that lease here lease between 24-36 months . Amazing landlords who take pride in the upkeep of this beautiful home .