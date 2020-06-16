All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
225 14TH PLACE NE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

225 14TH PLACE NE

225 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 14th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Available !!The owner has preserved the historical architectural details of this cute and cozy attached row house. This home has been renovated with a gourmet kitchen that includes granite counters & stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, fireplace, new roof, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, parking pad in rear and more! Alarm system installed. PET FRIENDLY!!!! Must meet Minimum credit score of 700 income must be Three times the monthly rent .Most tenants that lease here lease between 24-36 months . Amazing landlords who take pride in the upkeep of this beautiful home .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 14TH PLACE NE have any available units?
225 14TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 14TH PLACE NE have?
Some of 225 14TH PLACE NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 14TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
225 14TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 14TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 14TH PLACE NE is pet friendly.
Does 225 14TH PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 225 14TH PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 225 14TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 14TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 14TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 225 14TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 225 14TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 225 14TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 14TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 14TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
