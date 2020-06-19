All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2228 1ST STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2228 1ST STREET NW
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

2228 1ST STREET NW

2228 1st Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2228 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Rarely Available, High-End 3BR/2.5BA, set on a Corner Lot in beloved Bloomingdale w/ TWO Car Parking (One Garage Spot) Vacant & Ready for Move-in Now - Spacious City Living spread out on Two Levels measuring close to 3,000 sq ft flooded with Natural Light, Windows at every turn, 9 ft Ceilings, Chef's Kitchen with SS Appliances, Brand New White Quartz Countertops, Gas Cooking, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Main level MBR with En-Suite MBA includes Heated Floors/Soaking Tub/Separate Stand-Up Shower rounds out the first level. Downstairs you'll find another Two Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry Room w/ W/D, and TWO additional rooms for Storage. **Private Patio being added later this Month **Just blocks away from Red Hen, Big Bear Cafe, Yoga District & everything Bloomingdale **Pets welcome on a Case-By-Case basis **Minimum 700 Credit Score, Combined Annual Income $155K+, $250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit, $40/Person Application Fee, Water/Landscaping Included, Maid Service Additional Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 1ST STREET NW have any available units?
2228 1ST STREET NW has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 1ST STREET NW have?
Some of 2228 1ST STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 1ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2228 1ST STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 1ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 1ST STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2228 1ST STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2228 1ST STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2228 1ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 1ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 1ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2228 1ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2228 1ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2228 1ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 1ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 1ST STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2228 1ST STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity