2228 1ST STREET NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan yoga

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage yoga

Rarely Available, High-End 3BR/2.5BA, set on a Corner Lot in beloved Bloomingdale w/ TWO Car Parking (One Garage Spot) Vacant & Ready for Move-in Now - Spacious City Living spread out on Two Levels measuring close to 3,000 sq ft flooded with Natural Light, Windows at every turn, 9 ft Ceilings, Chef's Kitchen with SS Appliances, Brand New White Quartz Countertops, Gas Cooking, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Main level MBR with En-Suite MBA includes Heated Floors/Soaking Tub/Separate Stand-Up Shower rounds out the first level. Downstairs you'll find another Two Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry Room w/ W/D, and TWO additional rooms for Storage. **Private Patio being added later this Month **Just blocks away from Red Hen, Big Bear Cafe, Yoga District & everything Bloomingdale **Pets welcome on a Case-By-Case basis **Minimum 700 Credit Score, Combined Annual Income $155K+, $250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit, $40/Person Application Fee, Water/Landscaping Included, Maid Service Additional Fee.