All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 220 P St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
220 P St NW
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

220 P St NW

220 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

220 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Brand New Condo for Rent! 3 Master Bedroom, 3 Bathroom! This is a Very Luxurious, Brand New 3 bedrooms Condo About the Condo: 2,150 Square Feet 3 Full Master Bedrooms each its own bath and walk in closet 3 Full bath (including 1 steam shower) 2 Levels each level with big living room High Ceilings Gas cooking and heating top of the line new appliances Music Center throughout entire house Central Heat and Central Air Conditioning Video and Voice Intercom Automatic door entry for front door from a simple button in your condo Friendly clean Condo Public courtyard with table and chairs, perfect for relaxing Huge roof top deck Condo services are provided by condo employee Location: Great location 3 & P Street NW, 20001 Next to NOMA, Shaw and Truxton ,Chinatown 5-minute walk to the Convention Center 7-minute walk to either New York Avenue (Red Line) or Mount Vernon Square Metro (Yellow and Green) Very safe location Walking distance to Giant , Harris Teeter and Safeway, many local Restaurants nearby 3 blocks to I-395 and I- 95 going to VA & MD Close to Capitol Hill, Downtown , GT law school., Howard university
1 Year lease is required. Rent is $4,890 (please note this includes the $450 condo fee already)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 P St NW have any available units?
220 P St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 P St NW have?
Some of 220 P St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 P St NW currently offering any rent specials?
220 P St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 P St NW pet-friendly?
No, 220 P St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 220 P St NW offer parking?
No, 220 P St NW does not offer parking.
Does 220 P St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 P St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 P St NW have a pool?
No, 220 P St NW does not have a pool.
Does 220 P St NW have accessible units?
No, 220 P St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 P St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 P St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University