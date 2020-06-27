220 P St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Brand New Condo for Rent! 3 Master Bedroom, 3 Bathroom! This is a Very Luxurious, Brand New 3 bedrooms Condo About the Condo: 2,150 Square Feet 3 Full Master Bedrooms each its own bath and walk in closet 3 Full bath (including 1 steam shower) 2 Levels each level with big living room High Ceilings Gas cooking and heating top of the line new appliances Music Center throughout entire house Central Heat and Central Air Conditioning Video and Voice Intercom Automatic door entry for front door from a simple button in your condo Friendly clean Condo Public courtyard with table and chairs, perfect for relaxing Huge roof top deck Condo services are provided by condo employee Location: Great location 3 & P Street NW, 20001 Next to NOMA, Shaw and Truxton ,Chinatown 5-minute walk to the Convention Center 7-minute walk to either New York Avenue (Red Line) or Mount Vernon Square Metro (Yellow and Green) Very safe location Walking distance to Giant , Harris Teeter and Safeway, many local Restaurants nearby 3 blocks to I-395 and I- 95 going to VA & MD Close to Capitol Hill, Downtown , GT law school., Howard university

1 Year lease is required. Rent is $4,890 (please note this includes the $450 condo fee already)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5095070)