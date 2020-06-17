All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2127 4th Street Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2127 4th Street Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2127 4th Street Ne

2127 4th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Eckington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2127 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Price Reduced!!!!!!!!Welcome to the Eckington district. Perfectly situated between U Street Corridor, Shaw, and Gallaudet University. Close by to metros and multiple bus lines on Rhode Island ave and North Capital Street and the NoMa-Gallaudet U St New York Ave. Enjoy the new bars and restaurants in Shaw and U Street Corridor.

Newly Renovated and Fully-furnished Basement Unit for Rent (March 1). Newly renovated one bedroom, one bath basement unit within two blocks from the Rhode Island metro and just steps to convenient bus routes. Located in the Eckington neighborhood and situated within a few blocks of the booming NOMA area. The unit is fully furnished and all utilities are included (including a private WiFi network). The unit also has a private entrance. The unit will feature:

Full kitchen with talian Quartz countertops
White subway tile
Stainless steel refrigerator
Smooth ceramic stovetop
Stainless steel microwave
Queen bed frame and mattress
Dressers
Couch and living room furnishings
Wine refrigerator
42 inch flat screen television
Plenty of daylight from the East
Custom shelving unit in kitchen
Walk-in closet
Xfinity internet
Free utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 4th Street Ne have any available units?
2127 4th Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 4th Street Ne have?
Some of 2127 4th Street Ne's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 4th Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2127 4th Street Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 4th Street Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2127 4th Street Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2127 4th Street Ne offer parking?
No, 2127 4th Street Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2127 4th Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 4th Street Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 4th Street Ne have a pool?
No, 2127 4th Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2127 4th Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 2127 4th Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 4th Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 4th Street Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University