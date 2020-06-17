2127 4th Street Ne

Amenities
Price Reduced!!!!!!!!Welcome to the Eckington district. Perfectly situated between U Street Corridor, Shaw, and Gallaudet University. Close by to metros and multiple bus lines on Rhode Island ave and North Capital Street and the NoMa-Gallaudet U St New York Ave. Enjoy the new bars and restaurants in Shaw and U Street Corridor.
Newly Renovated and Fully-furnished Basement Unit for Rent (March 1). Newly renovated one bedroom, one bath basement unit within two blocks from the Rhode Island metro and just steps to convenient bus routes. Located in the Eckington neighborhood and situated within a few blocks of the booming NOMA area. The unit is fully furnished and all utilities are included (including a private WiFi network). The unit also has a private entrance. The unit will feature:
Full kitchen with talian Quartz countertops
White subway tile
Stainless steel refrigerator
Smooth ceramic stovetop
Stainless steel microwave
Queen bed frame and mattress
Dressers
Couch and living room furnishings
Wine refrigerator
42 inch flat screen television
Plenty of daylight from the East
Custom shelving unit in kitchen
Walk-in closet
Xfinity internet
Free utilities