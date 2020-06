Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Centrally located in Capitol Hill neighborhood, this home is minutes away from tree-lined Lincoln Park. Featured 3Br 1.5 ba home with balcony, a spacious bath. Featured in the home are hardwood floors, an eat in gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and modern stainless steel appliances and w/d . Additional features include exposed brick wall, skylight and a security system. Walk score 82