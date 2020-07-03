2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bike storage pet friendly valet service

This unit features tremendous natural light with an abundance of south and east facing windows.



You will appreciate the new renovations in our beautiful Art Deco building including real hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!



The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage!



Amenities



Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar

Stainless steel appliances

Bosch Washer/Dryer

Custom Closet Organizers

Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling

Fitness Center

Front desk services

Roof top deck with panoramic views of DC

Bike Storage

Dry Cleaning Valet Service

Extra Storage (additional cost)



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed