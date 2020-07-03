All apartments in Washington
2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609

2000 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
pet friendly
valet service
This unit features tremendous natural light with an abundance of south and east facing windows.

You will appreciate the new renovations in our beautiful Art Deco building including real hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!

The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage!

Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar
Stainless steel appliances
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling
Fitness Center
Front desk services
Roof top deck with panoramic views of DC
Bike Storage
Dry Cleaning Valet Service
Extra Storage (additional cost)

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 have any available units?
2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 have?
Some of 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 offers parking.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 have a pool?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609 does not have units with dishwashers.

