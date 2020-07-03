2000 Connecticut Ave Unit: 609

Amenities
This unit features tremendous natural light with an abundance of south and east facing windows.
You will appreciate the new renovations in our beautiful Art Deco building including real hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!
The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage!
Amenities
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar
Stainless steel appliances
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling
Fitness Center
Front desk services
Roof top deck with panoramic views of DC
Bike Storage
Dry Cleaning Valet Service
Extra Storage (additional cost)
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed