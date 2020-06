Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Sunny & spacious one bedroom at the corner of 17th and U St in charming boutique building! Enjoy the separate living, dining, and kitchen areas. Let the sun in through the plantation shutters or cozy up to the wood burning fireplace. Unit boats hardwood floors, W/D, & balcony. Amazing shared rooftop w/ gorgeous views. Steps to Dupont/U St Metro, Vida, & restaurants along 17th St.