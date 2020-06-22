1936 11TH ST NW

Amenities

Prime Retail-- entire bldg., now a convnc store on ground level. Within a blk or 2 of both "U" St METRO station entrances; gets lots of foot traffic. Only two wonderful building separate building from U ST. Building very visible from U ST. Large front patio space & large paved rear area (patio/parking); 2nd front entrance to 2nd level currently used as offices. 2nd level is much smaller than the 1st level. Landlord will consider letting tenant sublet 2nd level. Secure parking in rear. According to tax records building has 2400 gross sq ft.