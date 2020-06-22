All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1936 11TH ST NW

1936 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1936 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Retail-- entire bldg., now a convnc store on ground level. Within a blk or 2 of both "U" St METRO station entrances; gets lots of foot traffic. Only two wonderful building separate building from U ST. Building very visible from U ST. Large front patio space & large paved rear area (patio/parking); 2nd front entrance to 2nd level currently used as offices. 2nd level is much smaller than the 1st level. Landlord will consider letting tenant sublet 2nd level. Secure parking in rear. According to tax records building has 2400 gross sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 11TH ST NW have any available units?
1936 11TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1936 11TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1936 11TH ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 11TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1936 11TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1936 11TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1936 11TH ST NW does offer parking.
Does 1936 11TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 11TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 11TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1936 11TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1936 11TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1936 11TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 11TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 11TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 11TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 11TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
