Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

1933 18th Street, NW #103

1933 18th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1933 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
range
refrigerator
1933 18th Street, NW #103 Available 06/08/19 Centrally Located Charming 1 Bedroom Dupont Circle - Chic and sweet in the heart of it all. 1bd 1ba condominium steps away from all Adams Morgan, Dupont, U Street and 14th have to offer. The exposed brick, large bay window, crown molding and charming vintage mantlepiece, though, may tempt you to stay in. Some the great features: Renovated kitchen with SS energy star refrigerator and gas stove *Custom Solar Shades on front windows * Custom black-out shades in bedroom * Giant bay window * Central air conditioning * Custom built-ins with bookcases and desk* Extra elevated storage *Hardwood floors *Under-sink water filtration system*Bike room. With a walk score of 98 and bike score of 89 this property is conveniently located near all the life that Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and U Street have to offer. * Each applicant must Minimum 650 FICO Credit Score minimum. $100.00 move in fee.
Please email peterchanrentals@gmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3590419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 have any available units?
1933 18th Street, NW #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 have?
Some of 1933 18th Street, NW #103's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 18th Street, NW #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1933 18th Street, NW #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 18th Street, NW #103 pet-friendly?
No, 1933 18th Street, NW #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 offer parking?
No, 1933 18th Street, NW #103 does not offer parking.
Does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 18th Street, NW #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 have a pool?
No, 1933 18th Street, NW #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 have accessible units?
No, 1933 18th Street, NW #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 18th Street, NW #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 18th Street, NW #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
