Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

1933 18th Street, NW #103 Available 06/08/19 Centrally Located Charming 1 Bedroom Dupont Circle - Chic and sweet in the heart of it all. 1bd 1ba condominium steps away from all Adams Morgan, Dupont, U Street and 14th have to offer. The exposed brick, large bay window, crown molding and charming vintage mantlepiece, though, may tempt you to stay in. Some the great features: Renovated kitchen with SS energy star refrigerator and gas stove *Custom Solar Shades on front windows * Custom black-out shades in bedroom * Giant bay window * Central air conditioning * Custom built-ins with bookcases and desk* Extra elevated storage *Hardwood floors *Under-sink water filtration system*Bike room. With a walk score of 98 and bike score of 89 this property is conveniently located near all the life that Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and U Street have to offer. * Each applicant must Minimum 650 FICO Credit Score minimum. $100.00 move in fee.

Please email peterchanrentals@gmail.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3590419)