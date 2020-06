Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Fantastic Studio in the heart of Bloomindale! Bright and Sunny, this unit features a state of the art kitchen, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER, hardwood floors, and copious storage! .6 mile stroll to the Shaw/Howard U. Metro, 1 Mile to Rhode Island Ave Metro, 20 Minute Bus Ride to McPherson Square. Walk to restaurants and bars, Walkscore of 93! Sorry, no pets/smoking. 1 year lease minimum. Available immediately.