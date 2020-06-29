All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1926 10TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1926 10TH STREET NW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

1926 10TH STREET NW

1926 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1926 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Completely brand new construction behind historic fa~ade., this unique 3-level split rowhouse (all upper levels) features soaring 9 + 10' ceilings, 8' doors, and wide-plank hardwood floors. The PH unit is flooded with natural light boasting two skylights and a roof hatch that leads to a phenomenal roof deck. The smart home boasts programmable Lutron lighting throughout, WIFI thermostat and locks, Ring doorbell and floodlight cameras, heated bathroom floors, and combination toilet/bidets in each bath. The main living area features a spacious living room with gorgeous modern kitchen featuring premium appliances and large island perfect for dinner parties and that also doubles as kitchen workspace. The master suite is huge with two walk-in closets and a fabulous bathroom with custom curbless walk-in shower, heated floors, double vanity with powered Robern medicine cabinets, a linen closet, and separate toilet/bidet room. The guest bedroom is also quite large and connects to the dual-entry bathroom with double vanity sinks, combination whirlpool bathtub & shower, heated floor, and toilet/bidet. The den area works for either storage or even a home office if you like but there's also ample room on the landing for a small desk/office setup as well. The unit boasts forced-air gas heat, on-demand gas hot water, and full-size stacked washer/dryer. A large storage closet is located on the lower landing and an expansive coat closet is located at the upper landing. Two parking are available for an additional $175/month is accessed from the second bedroom and is secured by a commercial-grade rollup garage door and has power for charging your EV (Tesla wall-mount charger currently in place). Second parking space is located at adjoining property (also secured space) The home's optimal location borders the communities of Shaw, U Street, and Logan. The escalator to the metro is located just 150' from the front door making for a quick commute downtown, to the airport, and for sporting events (direct shot to Capital One Arena, Nat's Stadium, etc.) Whole Foods will be opening just two blocks north near intersection of Vermont Ave & Florida Ave. Don't miss out on this amazing living space with quality finishes in an uber-convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 10TH STREET NW have any available units?
1926 10TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 10TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1926 10TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 10TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1926 10TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 10TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1926 10TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1926 10TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1926 10TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1926 10TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 10TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 10TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1926 10TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1926 10TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1926 10TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 10TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 10TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University