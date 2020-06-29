1926 10TH STREET NW

Amenities

Completely brand new construction behind historic fa~ade., this unique 3-level split rowhouse (all upper levels) features soaring 9 + 10' ceilings, 8' doors, and wide-plank hardwood floors. The PH unit is flooded with natural light boasting two skylights and a roof hatch that leads to a phenomenal roof deck. The smart home boasts programmable Lutron lighting throughout, WIFI thermostat and locks, Ring doorbell and floodlight cameras, heated bathroom floors, and combination toilet/bidets in each bath. The main living area features a spacious living room with gorgeous modern kitchen featuring premium appliances and large island perfect for dinner parties and that also doubles as kitchen workspace. The master suite is huge with two walk-in closets and a fabulous bathroom with custom curbless walk-in shower, heated floors, double vanity with powered Robern medicine cabinets, a linen closet, and separate toilet/bidet room. The guest bedroom is also quite large and connects to the dual-entry bathroom with double vanity sinks, combination whirlpool bathtub & shower, heated floor, and toilet/bidet. The den area works for either storage or even a home office if you like but there's also ample room on the landing for a small desk/office setup as well. The unit boasts forced-air gas heat, on-demand gas hot water, and full-size stacked washer/dryer. A large storage closet is located on the lower landing and an expansive coat closet is located at the upper landing. Two parking are available for an additional $175/month is accessed from the second bedroom and is secured by a commercial-grade rollup garage door and has power for charging your EV (Tesla wall-mount charger currently in place). Second parking space is located at adjoining property (also secured space) The home's optimal location borders the communities of Shaw, U Street, and Logan. The escalator to the metro is located just 150' from the front door making for a quick commute downtown, to the airport, and for sporting events (direct shot to Capital One Arena, Nat's Stadium, etc.) Whole Foods will be opening just two blocks north near intersection of Vermont Ave & Florida Ave. Don't miss out on this amazing living space with quality finishes in an uber-convenient location.