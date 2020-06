Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 br, 1 bath townhouse on charming street 1-3 blocks to U St METRO, Nellies & more. Whole Foods is coming too later this year! Nicely painted, refinished hardwoods throughout, new bathroom & updated kitchen w/granite, breakfast bar, pot rack & pantry! Separate living & dining rooms, plus a private back patio with patio furniture. Amazing nightlife/restaurants just out the door, but enjoy a quiet block when the day is done. Central A/C. Available now. Open Sat 5/18 11-12