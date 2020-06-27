Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

19 Galveston Pl SW #201 Available 09/10/19 Newly Renovated One-Bedroom! - Come home to a brand new one bedroom unit located just outside Washington Highlands in SW Washington, DC. This boutique 4-unit building is located on a corner lot and each unit gets plenty of sunshine. Walk into an open living and kitchen area with new appliances, bright wood cabinetry, and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Heading into the bedroom you will find plenty of square footage for a queen or king bed as well as an oversized window letting in tons of light. A stunning bathroom and an in-unit washer/dryer round out this awesome space!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Sorry, pets are not preferred.



No Pets Allowed



