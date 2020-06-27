All apartments in Washington
Location

19 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
19 Galveston Pl SW #201 Available 09/10/19 Newly Renovated One-Bedroom! - Come home to a brand new one bedroom unit located just outside Washington Highlands in SW Washington, DC. This boutique 4-unit building is located on a corner lot and each unit gets plenty of sunshine. Walk into an open living and kitchen area with new appliances, bright wood cabinetry, and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Heading into the bedroom you will find plenty of square footage for a queen or king bed as well as an oversized window letting in tons of light. A stunning bathroom and an in-unit washer/dryer round out this awesome space!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Sorry, pets are not preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4218548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 have any available units?
19 Galveston Pl SW #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 have?
Some of 19 Galveston Pl SW #201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Galveston Pl SW #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 is pet friendly.
Does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 offer parking?
No, 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 does not offer parking.
Does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 have a pool?
No, 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 have accessible units?
No, 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Galveston Pl SW #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
