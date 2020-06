Amenities

Newly updated 2-bdrm 1 bath apartment, hardwood floors, new kitchen, newly painted, ceiling fans and much more. Walking distance to the Stadium Armory metro, bus stop with straight shot to Union Station, Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes and the newly developed H St. corridor. Available immediately, building has parking in rear, convenient location to Pennsylvania Ave and to 295.