Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1838 6th St NW #B

1838 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1838 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1838 6th St NW #B Available 02/01/20 Amazing two-level condo in the heart of Shaw. - This beautifully updated and meticulously maintained home features two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus powder room on main level. Each bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet with custom Elfa closet system and ensuite bath. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub plus glass enclosed shower. The main level features an open floor plan, large windows allowing plenty of natural light, spacious kitchen leading to your private balcony. Situated at the corner of 6th & Florida, you are literally steps to some of the mast amazing restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping the city has to offer. From your morning coffee at Compass Coffee to lunch at Cava Grill, happy hour brews at Right Proper, late night at Takoda finished off by pizza at Pizzarro, you never have to rely on Uber or Lyft again!

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease.
Tenant pays electric, cable & internet.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
No smoking.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE5411600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 6th St NW #B have any available units?
1838 6th St NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 6th St NW #B have?
Some of 1838 6th St NW #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 6th St NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
1838 6th St NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 6th St NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 6th St NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 1838 6th St NW #B offer parking?
No, 1838 6th St NW #B does not offer parking.
Does 1838 6th St NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 6th St NW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 6th St NW #B have a pool?
No, 1838 6th St NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 1838 6th St NW #B have accessible units?
No, 1838 6th St NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 6th St NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 6th St NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.

