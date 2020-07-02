Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1838 6th St NW #B Available 02/01/20 Amazing two-level condo in the heart of Shaw. - This beautifully updated and meticulously maintained home features two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus powder room on main level. Each bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet with custom Elfa closet system and ensuite bath. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub plus glass enclosed shower. The main level features an open floor plan, large windows allowing plenty of natural light, spacious kitchen leading to your private balcony. Situated at the corner of 6th & Florida, you are literally steps to some of the mast amazing restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping the city has to offer. From your morning coffee at Compass Coffee to lunch at Cava Grill, happy hour brews at Right Proper, late night at Takoda finished off by pizza at Pizzarro, you never have to rely on Uber or Lyft again!



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease.

Tenant pays electric, cable & internet.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

No smoking.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE5411600)