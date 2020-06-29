All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1835 Taylor St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1835 Taylor St NW
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1835 Taylor St NW

1835 Taylor Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1835 Taylor Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Crestwood Home w/ Yard and Parking! - This 2000+ sq/ft detached home with screened-in back porch features fine oak hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, decorative fireplaces, and plenty of windows. The newly renovated kitchen comes complete with new countertops, a window over the sink, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen, you'll find a lovely dining room and a large living room with gorgeous wallpaper and corner built-ins. Off the living room is the screened-in sunroom. From this patio, you can also access to the large fenced in back yard.

Pass the convenient half bath as you head upstairs. There youll find a central full bathroom with brand new tiled shower and premium fixtures. The two large bedrooms get beautiful light and each has nice closet space. Additionally, perched upon the propertys second-floor landing youve got a hallway linen closet as well as access upstairs to the attic loft - such a great storage space! Finally, of course, the property's 2nd-floor master bedroom suite is not to be missed. With the walk-in closet featuring a window, and newly updated master bath which features mirrored medicine cabinet and walk-in shower decked out in floor-to-ceiling tile. The master suite is large enough to comfortably fit a king-sized bed. Lastly, head to the basement for an extra living space with a second decorative fireplace, built-in bar, separate laundry area, plenty of storage, and half bath.

This home is located in the quiet and residential neighborhood of Crestwood. Enjoy the peace and quiet of a real neighborhood - with all the city amenities you want including a short walk to 14th Street and 2 great bus lines - and many restaurants including Red Derby, The Airedale, and Little Coco's. Yes! Organic and Safeway gives you plenty of grocery options. If hiking/swimming and biking are your things, head West to Rock Creek Park and the Upshur Pool.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and a flat fee of $150 flat fee per month for water. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Taylor St NW have any available units?
1835 Taylor St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Taylor St NW have?
Some of 1835 Taylor St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Taylor St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Taylor St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Taylor St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Taylor St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1835 Taylor St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Taylor St NW offers parking.
Does 1835 Taylor St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Taylor St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Taylor St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1835 Taylor St NW has a pool.
Does 1835 Taylor St NW have accessible units?
No, 1835 Taylor St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Taylor St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Taylor St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University