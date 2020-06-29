1835 Taylor St NW

Amenities

Beautiful Crestwood Home w/ Yard and Parking! - This 2000+ sq/ft detached home with screened-in back porch features fine oak hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, decorative fireplaces, and plenty of windows. The newly renovated kitchen comes complete with new countertops, a window over the sink, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen, you'll find a lovely dining room and a large living room with gorgeous wallpaper and corner built-ins. Off the living room is the screened-in sunroom. From this patio, you can also access to the large fenced in back yard.



Pass the convenient half bath as you head upstairs. There youll find a central full bathroom with brand new tiled shower and premium fixtures. The two large bedrooms get beautiful light and each has nice closet space. Additionally, perched upon the propertys second-floor landing youve got a hallway linen closet as well as access upstairs to the attic loft - such a great storage space! Finally, of course, the property's 2nd-floor master bedroom suite is not to be missed. With the walk-in closet featuring a window, and newly updated master bath which features mirrored medicine cabinet and walk-in shower decked out in floor-to-ceiling tile. The master suite is large enough to comfortably fit a king-sized bed. Lastly, head to the basement for an extra living space with a second decorative fireplace, built-in bar, separate laundry area, plenty of storage, and half bath.



This home is located in the quiet and residential neighborhood of Crestwood. Enjoy the peace and quiet of a real neighborhood - with all the city amenities you want including a short walk to 14th Street and 2 great bus lines - and many restaurants including Red Derby, The Airedale, and Little Coco's. Yes! Organic and Safeway gives you plenty of grocery options. If hiking/swimming and biking are your things, head West to Rock Creek Park and the Upshur Pool.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and a flat fee of $150 flat fee per month for water. A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Sorry, no pets!



