All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1827 A STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1827 A STREET SE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

1827 A STREET SE

1827 a Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1827 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1/2 block to Stadium Armory Metro. Tenant only pays electric bill. Fantastic location on the Hill and the biggest one bedroom you will find. Half above ground end unit row home with tons of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 A STREET SE have any available units?
1827 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1827 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1827 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1827 A STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1827 A STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1827 A STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1827 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 A STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1827 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1827 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1827 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 A STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 A STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 A STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University