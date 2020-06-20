1826 A St SE

Amenities
Available August 1.
$3,850 per month.
- New Kitchen,
- New Gas and Oven and Microwave
- New Washer and Dryer in unit.
- 1 minute walk to stadium metro.
- 4 parking inside the garage.
- Large finished basement with a full bathroom.
- Hardwood floors in kitchen and living room, and in bedrooms.
NEIGHBORHOOD/COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
- Steps from historic Lincoln Park enjoy the green space, go for a run, or just hang out under a tree and read a book.
- A short walk from historic Eastern Market with its famous food market and weekend artisans market.
- Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shopping, and night life of Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and the Atlas District, as well as Union Station.
- The U.S. Capitol, National Capitol Mall, and museum district are a little farther down the road.
- Walking distance to Capitol Hill offices.
- Whole Foods, HarrisTeeter, or Safeway.
