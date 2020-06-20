All apartments in Washington
1826 A St SE

1826 A Street Southeast · (202) 550-4631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1826 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Capitol Hill Newly Remodeled Large 3BR + Basement · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 1.
$3,850 per month.

- New Kitchen,
- New Gas and Oven and Microwave
- New Washer and Dryer in unit.
- 1 minute walk to stadium metro.
- 4 parking inside the garage.
- Large finished basement with a full bathroom.
- Hardwood floors in kitchen and living room, and in bedrooms.

NEIGHBORHOOD/COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

- Steps from historic Lincoln Park enjoy the green space, go for a run, or just hang out under a tree and read a book.
- A short walk from historic Eastern Market with its famous food market and weekend artisans market.
- Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shopping, and night life of Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and the Atlas District, as well as Union Station.
- The U.S. Capitol, National Capitol Mall, and museum district are a little farther down the road.
- Walking distance to Capitol Hill offices.
- Whole Foods, HarrisTeeter, or Safeway.

(RLNE5809729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 A St SE have any available units?
1826 A St SE has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 A St SE have?
Some of 1826 A St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 A St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1826 A St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 A St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1826 A St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1826 A St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1826 A St SE does offer parking.
Does 1826 A St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 A St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 A St SE have a pool?
No, 1826 A St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1826 A St SE have accessible units?
No, 1826 A St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 A St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 A St SE has units with dishwashers.
