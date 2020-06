Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Light Filled Penthouse - Dupont Circle - Property Id: 100076



Beautiful light-filled 2 bedroom penthouse in boutique condo building built in 2007. Located on one of the most desirable streets in the city. W/D in unit, amazing 200+ square foot terrace and soaring 12ft ceilings. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, fireplace, and all new fixtures!

