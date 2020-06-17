1817 6TH STREET NW

Amenities

Shaw! Expansive 2BR/2BA floor-through condo in the heart of red-hot Shaw. Soaring 10' ceilings + hardwood floor throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertop & breakfast bar w/pendant lighting. Enjoy entertaining in the expansive living room w/wood-burning fireplace + wall of west-facing windows with a pleasant view. Abundant storage throughout including a walk-in closet in the Master BR. Secure parking for 1 car. Private patio. No pets. 12-month min lease required. Walk score = 97 and Metro is just around the corner! Enjoy neighborhood eateries including Shawn's Tavern * The Royal * Bistro Bohem. Whole Foods coming soon a few blocks away.