All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1817 6TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1817 6TH STREET NW
Last updated January 29 2020 at 5:49 PM

1817 6TH STREET NW

1817 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1817 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Shaw! Expansive 2BR/2BA floor-through condo in the heart of red-hot Shaw. Soaring 10' ceilings + hardwood floor throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, granite countertop & breakfast bar w/pendant lighting. Enjoy entertaining in the expansive living room w/wood-burning fireplace + wall of west-facing windows with a pleasant view. Abundant storage throughout including a walk-in closet in the Master BR. Secure parking for 1 car. Private patio. No pets. 12-month min lease required. Walk score = 97 and Metro is just around the corner! Enjoy neighborhood eateries including Shawn's Tavern * The Royal * Bistro Bohem. Whole Foods coming soon a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 6TH STREET NW have any available units?
1817 6TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 6TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1817 6TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 6TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1817 6TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 6TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1817 6TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1817 6TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1817 6TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1817 6TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 6TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 6TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1817 6TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1817 6TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1817 6TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 6TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 6TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University