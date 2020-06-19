1813 Vernon St, Nw

Amenities

Sunny one-bedroom basement apartment with outdoor space in Victorian Rowhouse in Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan/Kalorama Triangle. Living room with three large bay windows and glass door looks out at professionally landscaped and lush garden. Kitchen includes dining counter with bar stools, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator with icemaker, ceramic tile floor, garbage disposal, loads of cabinets, undercounter lights, and plenty of outlets. Tiled bathroom with glass block window. Amenities include washer and dryer in the apartment, air conditioning, two-zone heat, built-in bookcase, recessed lights throughout the apartment, three closets (one with a closet organizer and another with a large storage area), and private front and back entrances. Short walk to the Red (Dupont) and Green (U Street) Metro/Subway stops. The rent is $1,850/month, including cable TV, FIOS internet, and monitored security system. Optional garage parking is an additional $250/month. The apartment is in the heart of three sought-after neighborhoods of historic homes, restaurants, coffeehouses, bookstores, gourmet grocery stores, and upscale shops. No pets and no smokers. Contact Laurie