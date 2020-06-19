All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 12 2019 at 9:52 AM

1813 Vernon St, Nw

1813 Vernon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Vernon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Sunny one-bedroom basement apartment with outdoor space in Victorian Rowhouse in Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan/Kalorama Triangle. Living room with three large bay windows and glass door looks out at professionally landscaped and lush garden. Kitchen includes dining counter with bar stools, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator with icemaker, ceramic tile floor, garbage disposal, loads of cabinets, undercounter lights, and plenty of outlets. Tiled bathroom with glass block window. Amenities include washer and dryer in the apartment, air conditioning, two-zone heat, built-in bookcase, recessed lights throughout the apartment, three closets (one with a closet organizer and another with a large storage area), and private front and back entrances. Short walk to the Red (Dupont) and Green (U Street) Metro/Subway stops. The rent is $1,850/month, including cable TV, FIOS internet, and monitored security system. Optional garage parking is an additional $250/month. The apartment is in the heart of three sought-after neighborhoods of historic homes, restaurants, coffeehouses, bookstores, gourmet grocery stores, and upscale shops. No pets and no smokers. Contact Laurie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Vernon St, Nw have any available units?
1813 Vernon St, Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Vernon St, Nw have?
Some of 1813 Vernon St, Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Vernon St, Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Vernon St, Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Vernon St, Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Vernon St, Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1813 Vernon St, Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Vernon St, Nw offers parking.
Does 1813 Vernon St, Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Vernon St, Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Vernon St, Nw have a pool?
No, 1813 Vernon St, Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Vernon St, Nw have accessible units?
No, 1813 Vernon St, Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Vernon St, Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Vernon St, Nw has units with dishwashers.

