1785 Lanier Pl NW

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/501494a092 ---- Inside this 2BD/2BA Den condo you will find modern touches like a surround sound system in the open living area and a large kitchen equipped with two ovens and a wine fridge, fit for the home chef or connoisseur. With 18th St just steps away, residents have access to a host of diverse restaurants, cafes, music venues and more. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: -Gourmet kitchen with two ovens and a wine fridge -Granite countertops and kitchen island -Updated bathrooms with new light fixtures and sink in master -Surround sound living area -Updated light fixtures throughout -Gas fireplace for colder months -Powered by solar panels to significantly reduce the price of electricity Nearby: -Metro: Half a mile from Woodley Park/Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights metro stations -Grocery: Yes! Organic Market, Safeway, Harris Teeter -Restaurants: Tail Up Goat, Osteria Al Volo, Mama Ayesha?s, Federalist Pig, Sakuramen, Donburi, Amsterdam Falafelshop -Coffee: Philz Coffee, Songbyrd Record Cafe, La Pop, Tryst, Potter?s House *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com In Unit Laundry Solar Panels