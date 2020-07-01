All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

1785 Lanier Pl NW

1785 Lanier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1785 Lanier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
concierge
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/501494a092 ---- Inside this 2BD/2BA Den condo you will find modern touches like a surround sound system in the open living area and a large kitchen equipped with two ovens and a wine fridge, fit for the home chef or connoisseur. With 18th St just steps away, residents have access to a host of diverse restaurants, cafes, music venues and more. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: -Gourmet kitchen with two ovens and a wine fridge -Granite countertops and kitchen island -Updated bathrooms with new light fixtures and sink in master -Surround sound living area -Updated light fixtures throughout -Gas fireplace for colder months -Powered by solar panels to significantly reduce the price of electricity Nearby: -Metro: Half a mile from Woodley Park/Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights metro stations -Grocery: Yes! Organic Market, Safeway, Harris Teeter -Restaurants: Tail Up Goat, Osteria Al Volo, Mama Ayesha?s, Federalist Pig, Sakuramen, Donburi, Amsterdam Falafelshop -Coffee: Philz Coffee, Songbyrd Record Cafe, La Pop, Tryst, Potter?s House *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com In Unit Laundry Solar Panels

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Lanier Pl NW have any available units?
1785 Lanier Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 Lanier Pl NW have?
Some of 1785 Lanier Pl NW's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Lanier Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Lanier Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Lanier Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 1785 Lanier Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1785 Lanier Pl NW offer parking?
No, 1785 Lanier Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 1785 Lanier Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Lanier Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Lanier Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1785 Lanier Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Lanier Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1785 Lanier Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Lanier Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 Lanier Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

