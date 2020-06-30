1754 Lanier Place Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

The Lanier Place Apartments newly renovated and are ready for someone to call home.



Available Now! Open Floor Plan!



Studio Apartment- $1,550 Available NOW!



Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious closet, glass shower and individually controlled Heat & AC.



The building is located just a few blocks from the Woodley Park Metro (Red) and Columbia Heights Metro (Green), several bus lines and Adams Morgan (18th Street), which houses plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars, yoga studios and much more! Safeway and Harris Teeter are also just minutes away. Laundry facilities are on-site.



The building has recently finished a complete and exciting renovation. New front entrance, rear entrance, hallways, LED lighting, landscaping, modern communication provided by Verizon and Comcast, and more.



Contact us to schedule a showing.