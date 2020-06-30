All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:15 AM

1754 Lanier Place Northwest

1754 Lanier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Lanier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
The Lanier Place Apartments newly renovated and are ready for someone to call home.

Available Now! Open Floor Plan!

Studio Apartment- $1,550 Available NOW!

Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious closet, glass shower and individually controlled Heat & AC.

The building is located just a few blocks from the Woodley Park Metro (Red) and Columbia Heights Metro (Green), several bus lines and Adams Morgan (18th Street), which houses plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars, yoga studios and much more! Safeway and Harris Teeter are also just minutes away. Laundry facilities are on-site.

The building has recently finished a complete and exciting renovation. New front entrance, rear entrance, hallways, LED lighting, landscaping, modern communication provided by Verizon and Comcast, and more.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest have any available units?
1754 Lanier Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest have?
Some of 1754 Lanier Place Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 Lanier Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Lanier Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Lanier Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 Lanier Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1754 Lanier Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Lanier Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1754 Lanier Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1754 Lanier Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Lanier Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Lanier Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

