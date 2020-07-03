1749 CHURCH STREET NW

Amenities

Looking for a delightful retreat but don't want to sacrifice location? Look no further than this charming one bedroom on one of the quaintest blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing southern exposure, original pine wood floors, wood fire place with built-in shelves, huge walk-in closet and central AC/heat system. Two blocks from the red line metro and a short jaunt to Phillips Gallery as well as the weekly Dupont Farmers Market. Nearby attractions include: S Street dog park, an array of restaurants on 17th street including: Hanks Oyster Bar, Komi, Little Serow, Duke's Grocery, Sushi Taro, Nazca Mochina. Walker's paradise with a score of 95!!