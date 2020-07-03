All apartments in Washington
1749 CHURCH STREET NW

1749 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Looking for a delightful retreat but don't want to sacrifice location? Look no further than this charming one bedroom on one of the quaintest blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing southern exposure, original pine wood floors, wood fire place with built-in shelves, huge walk-in closet and central AC/heat system. Two blocks from the red line metro and a short jaunt to Phillips Gallery as well as the weekly Dupont Farmers Market. Nearby attractions include: S Street dog park, an array of restaurants on 17th street including: Hanks Oyster Bar, Komi, Little Serow, Duke's Grocery, Sushi Taro, Nazca Mochina. Walker's paradise with a score of 95!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW have any available units?
1749 CHURCH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW have?
Some of 1749 CHURCH STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 CHURCH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1749 CHURCH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 CHURCH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 CHURCH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1749 CHURCH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 CHURCH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1749 CHURCH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1749 CHURCH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 CHURCH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 CHURCH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

