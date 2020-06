Amenities

This is a great unit, great location and great price. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with all the comforts of home. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances.The application fee is $45 and should be made out to Long and Foster. First months rent also should be made out to Long and Foster and needs to be in the form of certified funds. No pets.