1744 U St NW Unit E.
1744 U St NW Unit E
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1744 U St NW Unit E

1744 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1744 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1744 U St NW Unit E Available 06/05/20 Unique Find on U St. Corridor! - This modern two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex is located in a private building right on U Street. The main floor includes a spacious, light-filled living area with hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a private patio. The kitchen includes modern touches, such as a stainless steel Sub-Zero refrigerator and granite counters. A convenient half-bathroom rounds out the first floor. The two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space fill the lower level of this well-designed condo.

Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location and is walking distance from all the Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Grab a margarita across the street at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joe's. While you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are just a 5-7 minute walk and ready to whisk you away to anywhere in the city!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and building's $300 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1744 U St NW Unit E have any available units?
1744 U St NW Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 U St NW Unit E have?
Some of 1744 U St NW Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 U St NW Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1744 U St NW Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 U St NW Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 1744 U St NW Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1744 U St NW Unit E offer parking?
No, 1744 U St NW Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1744 U St NW Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 U St NW Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 U St NW Unit E have a pool?
No, 1744 U St NW Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 1744 U St NW Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1744 U St NW Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 U St NW Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 U St NW Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.

