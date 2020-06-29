Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

1744 U St NW Unit E Available 06/05/20 Unique Find on U St. Corridor! - This modern two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex is located in a private building right on U Street. The main floor includes a spacious, light-filled living area with hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a private patio. The kitchen includes modern touches, such as a stainless steel Sub-Zero refrigerator and granite counters. A convenient half-bathroom rounds out the first floor. The two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space fill the lower level of this well-designed condo.



Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location and is walking distance from all the Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Grab a margarita across the street at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joe's. While you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are just a 5-7 minute walk and ready to whisk you away to anywhere in the city!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and building's $300 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.



