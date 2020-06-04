1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302

Amenities

Amazing opportunity! Wonderfully renovated and upgraded 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo/apartment with high ceilings, a huge bay window, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

This is the perfect location right in Dupont Circle. Come enjoy nightlife, shopping, restaurants, business, tourist sites, everything just minutes away.

Laundry in the unit.

There is also bike storage in the building.

The rent includes all utilities except internet/cable.

Pets are case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.