Last updated July 1 2019 at 4:52 PM

1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302

1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing opportunity! Wonderfully renovated and upgraded 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo/apartment with high ceilings, a huge bay window, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
This is the perfect location right in Dupont Circle. Come enjoy nightlife, shopping, restaurants, business, tourist sites, everything just minutes away.
Laundry in the unit.
There is also bike storage in the building.
The rent includes all utilities except internet/cable.
Pets are case by case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 have any available units?
1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 have?
Some of 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 is pet friendly.
Does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 offer parking?
No, 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 does not offer parking.
Does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 have a pool?
No, 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 have accessible units?
No, 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, #302 does not have units with dishwashers.

