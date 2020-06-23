All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1726 Willard St NW Unit A
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 AM

1726 Willard St NW Unit A

1726 Willard St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Willard St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BR Townhouse off U St w/ Roof Deck & Parking! - This gorgeous 3 level townhome boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, three spacious bedrooms, and huge windows for plenty of natural light! Enter the grand entryway into the open living area which has high ceilings, bay windows and two fireplaces and flows into the kitchen. With custom cabinetry, a gas stove, butcher block island, deep farmhouse sink, and plentiful counter space, this kitchen is a cooks dream! A half bath rounds out the ground floor.

Head upstairs to the second floor where you will find two spacious bedrooms separated by a hallway overlooking the living area, and a full bath. On the third floor is the master bedroom with abundant built-in closet space and a newly renovated, full bathroom. Walk out the back to find a newly finished rooftop deck with stunning city views! An off-street parking space is included, washer/dryer is in a shared utility room in the basement, and the house is wired for Verizon Fios.

Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Have a margarita around the corner at Lauriol Plaza, or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both a quick 10-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Electric and gas is tenant responsibility. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4751429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A have any available units?
1726 Willard St NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A have?
Some of 1726 Willard St NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Willard St NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Willard St NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Willard St NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Willard St NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Willard St NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 Willard St NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1726 Willard St NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1726 Willard St NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Willard St NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Willard St NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
