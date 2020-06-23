1726 Willard St NW Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3BR Townhouse off U St w/ Roof Deck & Parking! - This gorgeous 3 level townhome boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, three spacious bedrooms, and huge windows for plenty of natural light! Enter the grand entryway into the open living area which has high ceilings, bay windows and two fireplaces and flows into the kitchen. With custom cabinetry, a gas stove, butcher block island, deep farmhouse sink, and plentiful counter space, this kitchen is a cooks dream! A half bath rounds out the ground floor.



Head upstairs to the second floor where you will find two spacious bedrooms separated by a hallway overlooking the living area, and a full bath. On the third floor is the master bedroom with abundant built-in closet space and a newly renovated, full bathroom. Walk out the back to find a newly finished rooftop deck with stunning city views! An off-street parking space is included, washer/dryer is in a shared utility room in the basement, and the house is wired for Verizon Fios.



Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars and stores. Have a margarita around the corner at Lauriol Plaza, or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both a quick 10-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Electric and gas is tenant responsibility. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4751429)