Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1724 North Capitol Street Northwest
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

1724 North Capitol Street Northwest

1724 N Capitol St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1724 N Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous fully renovated top floor unit! Move in ready, spacious bedrooms and living area. Featuring wooden floors throughout the unit, lots of natural light. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, accented with marble counter tops and a backsplash giving it a modern look. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping centers, Public transportation, The Nation Mall, Downtown, Navy Yard and many more! Come and see!

Showing Contact:
Cyrus Abrahim
(301) 928-7118
Long & Foster
Cyrus@SzaboGroup.com

Listing Agent:
Juan Umanzor
Long & Foster

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12574009

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest have any available units?
1724 North Capitol Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest have?
Some of 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1724 North Capitol Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 North Capitol Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

