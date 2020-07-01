All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1718 9th St NW Unit 1
1718 9th St NW Unit 1

1718 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1718 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2.5 bath multi level condo located in a beautiful townhome in the sought after neighborhood of Shaw. The home is conveniently located within a two minute walk to the Shaw metro stop and all the amazing restaurants, bars and retail shops Shaw has to offer. U ST, Logan Circle, 11th St and 14th St are also within walking distance, offering fantastic restaurants, bars, retail stores and nightlife. Giant, Trader Joes and Whole foods are near by as well.

Really the location cannot be beat!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 BATHS
- Multi level, living space upstairs, bedrooms downstairs
- Gas cooking
- Bosch refrigerator
- Stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen island ideal for bar stools
- Small deck off kitchen, perfect for a grill
- Central AC/Heat
- Tons of windows on main level bringing in natural light
- Half bath on main level
- Recessed led lights throughout home
- Washer and dryer
- Ceiling fan in master
- Both bedrooms carpeted
- Downstairs fully carpeted
- En-suite in master
- New rain head shower heads in both bathrooms
- Two closets in master
- Pets case by case
- Water included
- Street parking

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST

(RLNE5504140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
1718 9th St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 1718 9th St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1718 9th St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 9th St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

