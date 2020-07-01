1718 9th St NW Unit 1

Amenities

Spectacular 2 bedroom 2.5 bath multi level condo located in a beautiful townhome in the sought after neighborhood of Shaw. The home is conveniently located within a two minute walk to the Shaw metro stop and all the amazing restaurants, bars and retail shops Shaw has to offer. U ST, Logan Circle, 11th St and 14th St are also within walking distance, offering fantastic restaurants, bars, retail stores and nightlife. Giant, Trader Joes and Whole foods are near by as well.



Really the location cannot be beat!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 2.5 BATHS

- Multi level, living space upstairs, bedrooms downstairs

- Gas cooking

- Bosch refrigerator

- Stainless steel appliances

- Kitchen island ideal for bar stools

- Small deck off kitchen, perfect for a grill

- Central AC/Heat

- Tons of windows on main level bringing in natural light

- Half bath on main level

- Recessed led lights throughout home

- Washer and dryer

- Ceiling fan in master

- Both bedrooms carpeted

- Downstairs fully carpeted

- En-suite in master

- New rain head shower heads in both bathrooms

- Two closets in master

- Pets case by case

- Water included

- Street parking



AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST



