1717 P St NW Unit C Available 07/15/20 Stunning 2-Level Dupont Penthouse! - City living does not get more custom and luxurious than this! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo off of Dupont Circle is located in a huge converted rowhome that has been fully updated to include modern design touches in every room. All 1400 sqft of this home is filled with light via huge windows and skylights and the unit has three outdoor spaces. The main living area is truly magnificent. This huge, open-concept space has 20 ft ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Off the living room is a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and warm wood cabinetry.



Upstairs you will find the loft-style owners suite overlooking the lower level living space. The back bedroom has lovely built-in shelves. Both spacious bedrooms have their own bathrooms and doors leading to balconies, as well as great closet space. There is also a private roof deck that is perfect for lounging and entertaining. This space catches the sun beautifully and provides a great spot to grill!



This great unit is truly in the heart of the city. Restaurants, shopping, and unbeatable public transportation options are all minutes away. The red line metro is a block away and the nightlife of 17th Street and Connecticut Avenue are equally close. Wholefoods is just down the street, as well. This neighborhood blends the best of urban living with a small-town feel. Tree-lined streets, community-oriented neighbors, and great architecture give it the reputation as one of the best neighborhoods in the city. Stroll around the corner to Duke's Grocery for lunch or grab a coffee and novel at Kramerbooks. Everything that Dupont and Logan have to offer is ultra-convenient!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. One parking space is included in the rent.



Please find the virtual tour for this home here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YzmQB1j1ywK&play=0



This property is professionally managed by Nest DC. To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



