July 4 2020

1717 P St NW Unit C

1717 P Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1717 P St NW Unit C · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
1717 P St NW Unit C Available 07/15/20 Stunning 2-Level Dupont Penthouse! - City living does not get more custom and luxurious than this! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo off of Dupont Circle is located in a huge converted rowhome that has been fully updated to include modern design touches in every room. All 1400 sqft of this home is filled with light via huge windows and skylights and the unit has three outdoor spaces. The main living area is truly magnificent. This huge, open-concept space has 20 ft ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Off the living room is a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and warm wood cabinetry.

Upstairs you will find the loft-style owners suite overlooking the lower level living space. The back bedroom has lovely built-in shelves. Both spacious bedrooms have their own bathrooms and doors leading to balconies, as well as great closet space. There is also a private roof deck that is perfect for lounging and entertaining. This space catches the sun beautifully and provides a great spot to grill!

This great unit is truly in the heart of the city. Restaurants, shopping, and unbeatable public transportation options are all minutes away. The red line metro is a block away and the nightlife of 17th Street and Connecticut Avenue are equally close. Wholefoods is just down the street, as well. This neighborhood blends the best of urban living with a small-town feel. Tree-lined streets, community-oriented neighbors, and great architecture give it the reputation as one of the best neighborhoods in the city. Stroll around the corner to Duke's Grocery for lunch or grab a coffee and novel at Kramerbooks. Everything that Dupont and Logan have to offer is ultra-convenient!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. One parking space is included in the rent.

Please find the virtual tour for this home here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YzmQB1j1ywK&play=0

This property is professionally managed by Nest DC. To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 P St NW Unit C have any available units?
1717 P St NW Unit C has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 P St NW Unit C have?
Some of 1717 P St NW Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 P St NW Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1717 P St NW Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 P St NW Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1717 P St NW Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1717 P St NW Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1717 P St NW Unit C offers parking.
Does 1717 P St NW Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 P St NW Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 P St NW Unit C have a pool?
No, 1717 P St NW Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1717 P St NW Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1717 P St NW Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 P St NW Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 P St NW Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
