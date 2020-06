Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulously charming home in Mount Pleasant offers 3 BR and 2 BA up, large room sizes, original hardwoods and features, updated kitchen. Central AC, and radiator heat are efficient utilities - This TH is lovingly owned by a local MountPleasant resident and offers two full floors of the home with negotiable parking. Powder room on the main and two sun porches! Owner prefers long term lease