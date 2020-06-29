All apartments in Washington
1700 19TH STREET NW

1700 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1700 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to the Essex! #4W is a renovated penthouse duplex with soaring ceilings! The welcoming foyer is illuminated by sunshine via skylight and brand new lighting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the unit. The living room has a floor to ceiling fireplace + large windows with sweeping views of the city. Bedroom loft overlooks the living area and is lit with sunlight from the skylights. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartzcounter tops. 2 full baths, one in the bedroom loft. One on the main level. All design created by Todd Howard Ezrin of Tobe Design Group. In unit washer/dryer. All closets have Elfa systems for maximum storage. Wired for cable and high speed internet. Pet allowed. Location is unbeatable. Five minute walk to Dupont Metro (red line), dining, museums, art galleries and bookstores. 99 walk score, 87 transit score, 96 bike score with a BikeShare steps from the building. Off street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 19TH STREET NW have any available units?
1700 19TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 19TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1700 19TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 19TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1700 19TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 19TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 19TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1700 19TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1700 19TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1700 19TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 19TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 19TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1700 19TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1700 19TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1700 19TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 19TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 19TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

