1700 19TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Welcome to the Essex! #4W is a renovated penthouse duplex with soaring ceilings! The welcoming foyer is illuminated by sunshine via skylight and brand new lighting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the unit. The living room has a floor to ceiling fireplace + large windows with sweeping views of the city. Bedroom loft overlooks the living area and is lit with sunlight from the skylights. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartzcounter tops. 2 full baths, one in the bedroom loft. One on the main level. All design created by Todd Howard Ezrin of Tobe Design Group. In unit washer/dryer. All closets have Elfa systems for maximum storage. Wired for cable and high speed internet. Pet allowed. Location is unbeatable. Five minute walk to Dupont Metro (red line), dining, museums, art galleries and bookstores. 99 walk score, 87 transit score, 96 bike score with a BikeShare steps from the building. Off street parking available.