17 Franklin St North East

Renter's Warehouse and Ahsan Muhammad proudly present to you this Stunning SEMI-FURNISHED 3Bed /1.5Bath Updated Rowhome in the Heart of NE! This well-maintained home is equipped with Beautiful Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and granite countertops! Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights! Stain glass windows and excellent wood craftsmanship to bring out the DC charm! Beautiful claw-foot tub. Ceiling fans in rooms. In-unit washer/dryer. Easy access to public transportation, near major Univâs, Brookland/Bloomingdale & Children's/WHC/NRC/VA hospitals. Pets on case-by-case basis. Owner resides in basement unit. Parking is not included. Water is included for up to 3 occupants - $50/mo per additional occupant. Tenant is responsible for gas/electricity/cable/internet. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Ahsan at 571-214-5218