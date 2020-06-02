All apartments in Washington
17 Franklin St North East

17 Franklin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17 Franklin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Renter's Warehouse and Ahsan Muhammad proudly present to you this Stunning SEMI-FURNISHED 3Bed /1.5Bath Updated Rowhome in the Heart of NE! This well-maintained home is equipped with Beautiful Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and granite countertops! Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights! Stain glass windows and excellent wood craftsmanship to bring out the DC charm! Beautiful claw-foot tub. Ceiling fans in rooms. In-unit washer/dryer. Easy access to public transportation, near major Univâs, Brookland/Bloomingdale & Children's/WHC/NRC/VA hospitals. Pets on case-by-case basis. Owner resides in basement unit. Parking is not included. Water is included for up to 3 occupants - $50/mo per additional occupant. Tenant is responsible for gas/electricity/cable/internet. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Ahsan at 571-214-5218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

