1678 32ND STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning, renovated townhome with a gourmet kitchen, outdoor patio, and a one car garage located just blocks from the transient areas of shopping, dining, and transportation of Georgetown. This gorgeous home boasts gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the main areas of living coupled with marble floors, crown molding and high ceilings. The lower level of the home has private laundry and storage. This property is situated on a one way street with ample pedestrian sidewalks, privacy, and in the heart of East Village. In addition, it boasts a brand new energy efficient HVAC unit and fresh painting throughout. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.