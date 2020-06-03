All apartments in Washington
1678 32ND STREET NW

1678 32nd Street Northwest · (202) 756-4403
Location

1678 32nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning, renovated townhome with a gourmet kitchen, outdoor patio, and a one car garage located just blocks from the transient areas of shopping, dining, and transportation of Georgetown. This gorgeous home boasts gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the main areas of living coupled with marble floors, crown molding and high ceilings. The lower level of the home has private laundry and storage. This property is situated on a one way street with ample pedestrian sidewalks, privacy, and in the heart of East Village. In addition, it boasts a brand new energy efficient HVAC unit and fresh painting throughout. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1678 32ND STREET NW have any available units?
1678 32ND STREET NW has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1678 32ND STREET NW have?
Some of 1678 32ND STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1678 32ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1678 32ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 32ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1678 32ND STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1678 32ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1678 32ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1678 32ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1678 32ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 32ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1678 32ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1678 32ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1678 32ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 32ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1678 32ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
