All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE

1676 Fort Davis Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1676 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated Townhome with 3 Bedroom and Large Spacious Basement. Great Location! Features Include: - New Hardwood Floors - New Deck- Recess Lighting - Washer and Dryer - Wine Bar- Freshly Painted- Updated Kitchen- New Bathroom- New Windows and Much More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have any available units?
1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have?
Some of 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University