1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated Townhome with 3 Bedroom and Large Spacious Basement. Great Location! Features Include: - New Hardwood Floors - New Deck- Recess Lighting - Washer and Dryer - Wine Bar- Freshly Painted- Updated Kitchen- New Bathroom- New Windows and Much More...