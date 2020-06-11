1676 FORT DAVIS STREET SE

1676 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Fort Dupont
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated Townhome with 3 Bedroom and Large Spacious Basement. Great Location! Features Include: - New Hardwood Floors - New Deck- Recess Lighting - Washer and Dryer - Wine Bar- Freshly Painted- Updated Kitchen- New Bathroom- New Windows and Much More...
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
