1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage pet friendly

Available Immediately Huge 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Apartment (total# sq ft 1,029)Top Floor Unit with Great Sunlight Hardwood Floors throughout Bright and Open, Perfect for Entertaining High Ceilings w/Track Lighting Large Windows Huge Bedroom (550 sq ft)Walk-in Closet Wardrobe OrganizerTons of Storage SpaceGas RangeNew DishwasherPotential for Full or Half FurnishedLaundry Room and Bike Storage in BuildingWalking Distance to the Green and Yellow Lines (Columbia Heights) and Red Line (Woodley Park)Right off of the 42,43, and 16th St. Bus lines that take you straight to Faragut West or Dupont CirBlocks from Rock Creek Park Running Trail and ZooAcross the street from BBQ and "The Line"Walking distance to C Heights, Adams Morgan and U st. Contact Michael at 202-340-1299 to tour property. Cats okay (no dogs).