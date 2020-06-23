All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

1669 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1669 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
elevator
Available Immediately Huge 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Apartment (total# sq ft 1,029)Top Floor Unit with Great Sunlight Hardwood Floors throughout Bright and Open, Perfect for Entertaining High Ceilings w/Track Lighting Large Windows Huge Bedroom (550 sq ft)Walk-in Closet Wardrobe OrganizerTons of Storage SpaceGas RangeNew DishwasherPotential for Full or Half FurnishedLaundry Room and Bike Storage in BuildingWalking Distance to the Green and Yellow Lines (Columbia Heights) and Red Line (Woodley Park)Right off of the 42,43, and 16th St. Bus lines that take you straight to Faragut West or Dupont CirBlocks from Rock Creek Park Running Trail and ZooAcross the street from BBQ and "The Line"Walking distance to C Heights, Adams Morgan and U st. Contact Michael at 202-340-1299 to tour property. Cats okay (no dogs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1669 COLUMBIA ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
