Washington, DC
1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW

1661 Crescent Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Adams Morgan
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1661 Crescent Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
NEW RATE! A rare short-term, furnished, luxury rental ideal for home entertaining. Welcome to 1661 Crescent Place Cooperative, one of DC's historic Best Addresses. Built in 1927, this Georgian Revival was designed by architect Joseph Younger. Entering through the grand lobby, you are greeted by a 24/7 concierge who grants entry via two beautiful zinc-paneled elevators. With three window exposures, apartment 410 commands a view of Meridian Hill Park and the White-Meyer House mansion. Entertaining is a pleasure throughout the distinct-but-open living areas, flowing from the kitchen through the dining room to the expansive double salon. Appointed with the homeowners' tastefully collected artwork, furnishings, and accessories and artwor, as well as all linens, dishes, and service items needed for comfortable living and entertaining. A welcoming entry hall with glass French doors and arches. High ceilings surrounded by windows and accented with built-in bookshelves and designer sconces. An open galley kitchen with a large window, zinc countertops, glass-front cabinets and stainless steel GE Profile appliances. Two large bedrooms: the corner master has tree-canopy views and great custom closets; the second bedroom instantly convertible from TV room to full-time 2nd master bedroom.Two full windowed bathrooms with gorgeous vintage tile. Den, office or staff bedroom adjoining a half bath / utility room with full-sized washer & dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Bi-weekly cleaning and laundry service included. Nearby garage parking included (1/2 block). Available July 2019 through July 2020, full or partial term. Walk to Harris Teeter grocery and pharmacy, The Line Hotel, Vida Fitness and countless other dining, shopping and nightlife options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW have any available units?
1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW have?
Some of 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

