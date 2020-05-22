1661 CRESCENT PLACE NW

Amenities

NEW RATE! A rare short-term, furnished, luxury rental ideal for home entertaining. Welcome to 1661 Crescent Place Cooperative, one of DC's historic Best Addresses. Built in 1927, this Georgian Revival was designed by architect Joseph Younger. Entering through the grand lobby, you are greeted by a 24/7 concierge who grants entry via two beautiful zinc-paneled elevators. With three window exposures, apartment 410 commands a view of Meridian Hill Park and the White-Meyer House mansion. Entertaining is a pleasure throughout the distinct-but-open living areas, flowing from the kitchen through the dining room to the expansive double salon. Appointed with the homeowners' tastefully collected artwork, furnishings, and accessories and artwor, as well as all linens, dishes, and service items needed for comfortable living and entertaining. A welcoming entry hall with glass French doors and arches. High ceilings surrounded by windows and accented with built-in bookshelves and designer sconces. An open galley kitchen with a large window, zinc countertops, glass-front cabinets and stainless steel GE Profile appliances. Two large bedrooms: the corner master has tree-canopy views and great custom closets; the second bedroom instantly convertible from TV room to full-time 2nd master bedroom.Two full windowed bathrooms with gorgeous vintage tile. Den, office or staff bedroom adjoining a half bath / utility room with full-sized washer & dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Bi-weekly cleaning and laundry service included. Nearby garage parking included (1/2 block). Available July 2019 through July 2020, full or partial term. Walk to Harris Teeter grocery and pharmacy, The Line Hotel, Vida Fitness and countless other dining, shopping and nightlife options.