Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

1661 34th Street, NW

1661 34th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1661 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
$4200 / 3br - Georgetown 3 bed Row house (Georgetown, near Volta Park) - Georgetown brick row house - charming living room with fireplace, galley kitchen w/gas stove open to glass sun/dining room. Steps down to a patio. Finished Lower level with tiled floor, bathroom, sep rear entrance and washer, dryer.
upper level with large front bedroom, middle bedroom off hallway leads to a full bathroom and 2 adjoining rooms.
Mellow wood floors throughout. CAC, gas heat. short walk to Georgetown hospital, university and Wisconsin Ave.
One block to Volta Park. avail July 1. minimum yr lease. multi year lease is desirable. $4200. rent and same as deposit. $75 application fee per adult . shown by appt. Chatel R. E. minimum credit score 650.

All inquires please email Francesca at fmdrealtor@aol.com

(RLNE4942972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 34th Street, NW have any available units?
1661 34th Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 34th Street, NW have?
Some of 1661 34th Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 34th Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1661 34th Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 34th Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1661 34th Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1661 34th Street, NW offer parking?
No, 1661 34th Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1661 34th Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 34th Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 34th Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1661 34th Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1661 34th Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1661 34th Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 34th Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 34th Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
