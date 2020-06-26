1661 34th Street, NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

$4200 / 3br - Georgetown 3 bed Row house (Georgetown, near Volta Park) - Georgetown brick row house - charming living room with fireplace, galley kitchen w/gas stove open to glass sun/dining room. Steps down to a patio. Finished Lower level with tiled floor, bathroom, sep rear entrance and washer, dryer.

upper level with large front bedroom, middle bedroom off hallway leads to a full bathroom and 2 adjoining rooms.

Mellow wood floors throughout. CAC, gas heat. short walk to Georgetown hospital, university and Wisconsin Ave.

One block to Volta Park. avail July 1. minimum yr lease. multi year lease is desirable. $4200. rent and same as deposit. $75 application fee per adult . shown by appt. Chatel R. E. minimum credit score 650.



All inquires please email Francesca at fmdrealtor@aol.com



(RLNE4942972)