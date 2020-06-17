1630 4th street NW

Amenities

Value 1 Property LLC. is proud to announce a beautiful unfurnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, completely remodeled Shaw Chic town home in the District of Columbia. Located in the U-Street corridor, this home has all you need! Walking distance to the Metro, great shops and restaurants, a local farmers market and much more! Permitted street parking. Enjoy the great neighborhood and surrounding culture that D.C has to offer. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and center island kitchen & top of the line stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry kitchen cabinets. Great open floor plan, that caters to entertaining or just relaxing! This unit comes with a flat screen TV in the second bedroom. 4 Cable & Ethernet drops through out the home. Beautiful all brick backyard and patio, great for entertaining guests. This unit is available for viewing immediately! Hurry, this unit will not last long! A great up and coming neighborhood in the District!

This beautiful renovated Washington D.C townhome is located in the Shaw Chic area of N.W D.C. This is a up & coming area, close to shopping, entertainment, schools, Farmers markets. Don't miss this hidden gem coming July 1rst, 2019!