Washington, DC
1630 4th street NW
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1630 4th street NW

1630 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1630 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Value 1 Property LLC. is proud to announce a beautiful unfurnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, completely remodeled Shaw Chic town home in the District of Columbia. Located in the U-Street corridor, this home has all you need! Walking distance to the Metro, great shops and restaurants, a local farmers market and much more! Permitted street parking. Enjoy the great neighborhood and surrounding culture that D.C has to offer. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counters and center island kitchen & top of the line stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry kitchen cabinets. Great open floor plan, that caters to entertaining or just relaxing! This unit comes with a flat screen TV in the second bedroom. 4 Cable & Ethernet drops through out the home. Beautiful all brick backyard and patio, great for entertaining guests. This unit is available for viewing immediately! Hurry, this unit will not last long! A great up and coming neighborhood in the District!
This beautiful renovated Washington D.C townhome is located in the Shaw Chic area of N.W D.C. This is a up & coming area, close to shopping, entertainment, schools, Farmers markets. Don't miss this hidden gem coming July 1rst, 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 4th street NW have any available units?
1630 4th street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 4th street NW have?
Some of 1630 4th street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 4th street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1630 4th street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 4th street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1630 4th street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1630 4th street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1630 4th street NW offers parking.
Does 1630 4th street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 4th street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 4th street NW have a pool?
No, 1630 4th street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1630 4th street NW have accessible units?
No, 1630 4th street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 4th street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 4th street NW has units with dishwashers.
