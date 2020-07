Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This house has been renovated to preserve most of its original charm. Enjoy the inviting porch, ample backyard and patio. Beautiful updated kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertop, and ceramic tile. Both Bathrooms have been updated. Basement is fully finished with den & full bath. This property preserves the original hardwood floors, trims and window frames. Located in the Historic Anacostia. Front parking.