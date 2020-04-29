1617 Monroe St NE

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Gorgeous Sun Room - This is a rare house in DC proper that combines a suburban feel with a city location. It has a private patio in the back, enough parking space for 5 cars, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more. This house is ready to be your home!
It features:
- Hardwood floors
- Natural light
- Sun room
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Gas stove
- Private backyard
- 4-minute drive to Catholic University
Nearby:
It's situated in the heart of Brookland--home to gorgeous monasteries and friendly neighbors. However, it is also a hot site for development as it has plenty of space. Brookland is a neighborhood on the come-up. Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists to see for yourself.
No Pets Allowed
