Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 Monroe St NE

1617 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Gorgeous Sun Room - This is a rare house in DC proper that combines a suburban feel with a city location. It has a private patio in the back, enough parking space for 5 cars, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more. This house is ready to be your home!

It features:
- Hardwood floors
- Natural light
- Sun room
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Gas stove
- Private backyard
- 4-minute drive to Catholic University

Nearby:
It's situated in the heart of Brookland--home to gorgeous monasteries and friendly neighbors. However, it is also a hot site for development as it has plenty of space. Brookland is a neighborhood on the come-up. Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists to see for yourself.

*About Atlas Lane*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4337707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Monroe St NE have any available units?
1617 Monroe St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Monroe St NE have?
Some of 1617 Monroe St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Monroe St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Monroe St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Monroe St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Monroe St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1617 Monroe St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Monroe St NE does offer parking.
Does 1617 Monroe St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Monroe St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Monroe St NE have a pool?
No, 1617 Monroe St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Monroe St NE have accessible units?
No, 1617 Monroe St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Monroe St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Monroe St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
