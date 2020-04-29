1617 Monroe St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Gorgeous Sun Room - This is a rare house in DC proper that combines a suburban feel with a city location. It has a private patio in the back, enough parking space for 5 cars, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and more. This house is ready to be your home!



It features:

- Hardwood floors

- Natural light

- Sun room

- Granite countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Gas stove

- Private backyard

- 4-minute drive to Catholic University



Nearby:

It's situated in the heart of Brookland--home to gorgeous monasteries and friendly neighbors. However, it is also a hot site for development as it has plenty of space. Brookland is a neighborhood on the come-up. Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists to see for yourself.



*About Atlas Lane*



We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



No Pets Allowed



