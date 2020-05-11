All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1605 35TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1605 35TH STREET NW
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

1605 35TH STREET NW

1605 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1605 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing luxury row house completely renovated by current owners to offer a perfect blend of classic style with modern conveniences. Large open living room/dining room combination with fireplace, open kitchen/family room with access to pretty garden. Top floor offers a large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and second bedroom with bath. 2 CAR GARAGE. Income requirement is as follows: $240,000 of annual income using no more than two incomes to qualify without guarantors. Minimum credit score of 680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 35TH STREET NW have any available units?
1605 35TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 35TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1605 35TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 35TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1605 35TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 35TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1605 35TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1605 35TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1605 35TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1605 35TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 35TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 35TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1605 35TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1605 35TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1605 35TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 35TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 35TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University