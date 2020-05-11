1605 35TH STREET NW

Amenities

Amazing luxury row house completely renovated by current owners to offer a perfect blend of classic style with modern conveniences. Large open living room/dining room combination with fireplace, open kitchen/family room with access to pretty garden. Top floor offers a large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and second bedroom with bath. 2 CAR GARAGE. Income requirement is as follows: $240,000 of annual income using no more than two incomes to qualify without guarantors. Minimum credit score of 680.