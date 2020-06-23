155 V ST NE

155 v Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Eckington
Warm and inviting townhome with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Finished basement has sep bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy entertaining on the rear deck or at any of the restaurants in the Eckington/Bloomingdale area. 10 min from two redline metro stations(NY Ave & Rhode Island Ave). This home shows very well and is professionally managed. Tenantswill be moving on or before 1/31/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
