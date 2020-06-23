All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

155 V ST NE

155 v Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

155 v Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Warm and inviting townhome with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Finished basement has sep bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy entertaining on the rear deck or at any of the restaurants in the Eckington/Bloomingdale area. 10 min from two redline metro stations(NY Ave & Rhode Island Ave). This home shows very well and is professionally managed. Tenantswill be moving on or before 1/31/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 V ST NE have any available units?
155 V ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 V ST NE have?
Some of 155 V ST NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 V ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
155 V ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 V ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 155 V ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 155 V ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 155 V ST NE offers parking.
Does 155 V ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 V ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 V ST NE have a pool?
No, 155 V ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 155 V ST NE have accessible units?
No, 155 V ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 155 V ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 V ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
