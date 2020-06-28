All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

1533 UPSHUR ST NW

1533 Upshur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated townhouse, just steps from 16th Street and bus stop, for an easy commute. Enjoy a dream kitchen with high end appliances and a huge island. A gas fireplace in the living room, open kitchen floor plan, formal dining room off the kitchen, half bath and direct backyard access, make the main level ideal for entertaining. The large deck and back lawn lead to a detached garage and tool shed. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, as well as a washer and dryer. Additionally, there is a fully finished attic level with carpet, air conditioning and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW have any available units?
1533 UPSHUR ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW have?
Some of 1533 UPSHUR ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 UPSHUR ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1533 UPSHUR ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 UPSHUR ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1533 UPSHUR ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1533 UPSHUR ST NW offers parking.
Does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 UPSHUR ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW have a pool?
No, 1533 UPSHUR ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1533 UPSHUR ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 UPSHUR ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 UPSHUR ST NW has units with dishwashers.
