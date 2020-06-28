1533 UPSHUR ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated townhouse, just steps from 16th Street and bus stop, for an easy commute. Enjoy a dream kitchen with high end appliances and a huge island. A gas fireplace in the living room, open kitchen floor plan, formal dining room off the kitchen, half bath and direct backyard access, make the main level ideal for entertaining. The large deck and back lawn lead to a detached garage and tool shed. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, as well as a washer and dryer. Additionally, there is a fully finished attic level with carpet, air conditioning and storage.