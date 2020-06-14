All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1523 C STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1523 C STREET SE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

1523 C STREET SE

1523 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1523 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic opportunity to rent this lovely 4-Bedroom Row on The Hill. The English Basement is ideal for an au-pair suite or shared housing experience offering front & rear entry/exit points. Perfectly honed, beautiful updates, open & inviting space throughout! The galley kitchen boasts sleek granite counters fringed w/ an attractive subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and shaker cabinets. Expansive rear with off-street parking. Enjoy the rich culture & history that The Hill provides! Indulge in the convenient lifestyle that the community offers with nearby Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Eateries, Pubs, Shopping, Parks, Blocks to Metro, Downtown DC and so much more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 C STREET SE have any available units?
1523 C STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 C STREET SE have?
Some of 1523 C STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 C STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1523 C STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 C STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1523 C STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1523 C STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1523 C STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1523 C STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 C STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 C STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1523 C STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1523 C STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1523 C STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 C STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 C STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University