1523 C STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic opportunity to rent this lovely 4-Bedroom Row on The Hill. The English Basement is ideal for an au-pair suite or shared housing experience offering front & rear entry/exit points. Perfectly honed, beautiful updates, open & inviting space throughout! The galley kitchen boasts sleek granite counters fringed w/ an attractive subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and shaker cabinets. Expansive rear with off-street parking. Enjoy the rich culture & history that The Hill provides! Indulge in the convenient lifestyle that the community offers with nearby Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Eateries, Pubs, Shopping, Parks, Blocks to Metro, Downtown DC and so much more....